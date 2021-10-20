Insurance Institute of Ontario- Employee Satisfaction Interrupted

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 23, 2021

WEBINAR- November 23, 2021 1:00pm - 2:30pm

Employee Satisfaction Interrupted: Assessing the Pillars of Recruitment, Engagement, Retention

While the ‘war for talent’ is not new to the insurance industry, the myriad impacts of the pandemic now include:

a workforce entirely at home, 100% in the office, or some combination of both, with staff experiencing various levels of comfort and satisfaction;

a ‘virtual’ work environment that has removed geographical barriers like never before, resulting in employers actively recruiting from far and wide;

employers scrambling to fill talent gaps with little success from a variety of recruitment channels;

employees ‘jumping ship’ to other insurers or leaving the industry entirely, while others may be staying put despite their dissatisfaction, with some wondering if the ‘grass is greener’ elsewhere?

employees who were ‘forced home’ and may be feeling disengaged and disconnected, questioning what they or their employer should be doing to bring back their engagement.

It is within this context that employee satisfaction could be described as ‘interrupted,’ while employers continue to look for ways to bring in new talent as well as retain the great assets they already have. Join our fantastic panel of industry leaders sharing perspectives on the opportunities and threats for both the employer and the employee in this ever-evolving environment. this environment is producing.

Who should attend?

– People and operational leaders facing the challenges of recruitment, engagement, and retention;

– Any employee who is hoping to enhance their job satisfaction, as well as get insights into the challenges faced by their leadership team.

As always, this will be an interactive session, so please bring your questions and experiences to share.

Visit event's website