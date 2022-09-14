Insurance Institute of Ontario- Environmental Claims & Spill Response

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

Environmental claims can often be extensive and catastrophic. Understanding the environmental process is integral when handling these claims in the remediation process. Knowing when to respond quickly can impact and help control the cost of environmental claims. Find out why it’s important to focus on what is covered by the policy and how the “why’s” align with the regulatory process. Case studies discuss various substances and illustrate why it’s important to involve an environmental expert in these claims.

Webinar Objectives

• Understand the environmental process and how it impacts the remediation process

• Explain spill reporting and containment

• Identify environmental regulations and protocols

• Examine coverage, cost control and evaluation of historical contamination data

• Discuss indoor air quality impacted by mould, asbestos and illicit drugs

> • Review case studies to demonstrate the importance of hiring a field expert in environmental claims

