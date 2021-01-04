Insurance Institute of Ontario – Escape Room Challenge

Your Mind is the Key to Escape!
Engage your team’s collective wits as the host walks you through scenarios needing solutions in order to escape danger. A perfect netowrking event blending collaboration, creativity and a dash of competition.
Each registrant will be booked into a team. You will compete against the other teams and against the clock! Who will escape the quickest? This is not your normal networking event with colleagues!
The details:
What do you need to bring:
• A sharp mind.
• A sense of adventure.
• A hankering for some fun!.
We look forward to seeing you there!