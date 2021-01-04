Canadian Underwriter

Insurance Institute of Ontario – Escape Room Challenge

by Conestoga Chapter, IIO
January 21, 2021
On-Line 5pm-6pm (EST)


Your Mind is the Key to Escape!

Engage your team’s collective wits as the host walks you through scenarios needing solutions in order to escape danger. A perfect netowrking event blending collaboration, creativity and a dash of competition.

Each registrant will be booked into a team. You will compete against the other teams and against the clock! Who will escape the quickest? This is not your normal networking event with colleagues!

 

The details:

 

What do you need to bring:

•　A sharp mind.

•　A sense of adventure.

•　A hankering for some fun!.

We look forward to seeing you there!



Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Ontario/Conestoga/Events/Event-Details?eventId=12252



