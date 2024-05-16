Insurance Institute of Ontario- Everything you need to know about Auto Endorsements

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 05, 2024



With provincial regulations constantly changing, keeping up to date on what’s going on in the auto world of p&c insurance can be confusing.

To help you navigate the winding roads of policies, the Institute is excited to offer a seminar designed to teach you the basics and more!

Join us September 5, as Melanie Needham reviews everything from how to calculate average costs per claim to provincial coverages, technological innovations, how endorsements need to be set up, underwriting tips and strategies and much more.

RIBO CE Hours: 2 Technical hours

