Insurance Institute of Ontario-Finance for the Non-Financial Professional

July 20, 2023



Being able to read and interpret a company’s financial statements is an essential skill for any insurance professional, particularly those working in the commercial insurance space. Whether you’re looking to dip your toes into financial statements for the first time, or you’re just looking to brush up your understanding of current practices, this session is for you.

Facilitator Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM will cover the basics of reading and understanding financial statements, including, but not limited to, the main four financials:

Income Statement

Balance Sheet

Cash Flow Statement

Statement of Changes in Shareholder Equity

These items will be covered and explained in the context of insurance and how they’re used in underwriting the risk.

Facilitator

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM President, MRD Consulting

CE accreditation

3 Hours Technical

