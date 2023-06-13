Insurance Institute of Ontario- Fundamentals of Employment Law

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 15, 2023



This half-day interactive presentation is designed to provide you a practical understanding of employment law. The session will focus on non-unionized workplaces in Ontario. It is suitable for individuals involved in hiring, managing, supervising, disciplining, and terminating workers, and implementing workplace policies and procedures. In this session, you will gain an understanding of the provincial standards and common law principles of employment law to handle employment issues that arise on a day-to-day basis.

The employment relationship has been likened to a marriage, and that analogy will form to basis of the exploration of the following subject matter:

The Courtship

What kind of a relationship do you want? What’s the difference between an independent contractor and an employee?

Common mistakes in recruitment and how to avoid them

The Engagement

The proposal and the pre-nuptial agreement: The benefits, best practices and pitfalls of hire offers and contracts of employment.

The Marriage

Maintaining the relationship: Dealing with poor performance, leaves of absence and misconduct

The Divorce

Ending the relationship: what’s the difference between “lay off”, “termination” and “severance”?

The termination package: what does it include and how much?

Good faith and the “art” of the termination meeting

Other

A review of post Covid-19 trends in the workplace

