Insurance Institute of Ontario- Fundamentals Series: 101 Insurance Fundamentals

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 28, 2023



If you are new to insurance and have limited knowledge of the p&c insurance industry, this full-day seminar is for you. Its purpose is to provide you an overview of the developments and functions of p&c insurance, introduce basic concepts and key roles in the process.

It will be of benefit to administrative and support staff, accounts personnel, Human Resources and Information Technology employees, and any newcomers to the industry who would like to broaden their understanding of it.

By the end of this session, you will be able to:

• Define and explain “insurance” in everyday terms, including insurable risk

• Discuss the impact of risk and list some examples of perils and hazards

• Outline the basic insurance roles and relationships

• Discuss the functions of insurance in society

• Identify three major types of insurance and give examples of general insurance

• Recognize types of insurers and identify key functional areas

• Outline processes to establish insurance coverage and claims handling

• Recognize the role of and the types of reinsurance

• Identify various insurance organizations

Webinar Facilitator:

Camille Alexander, FCIP, CRM, ICP.

Director – Vice President Claims Operations Canada

Gallagher Bassett Canada Inc.

