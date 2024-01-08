Insurance Institute of Ontario- GTA Annual Convocation

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

February 08, 2024



The Insurance Institute is honoured to host this year’s convocation ceremony for its 2023 graduates at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Showcasing the hard work and dedication of its newest Fellows and Chartered Insurance Professionals, attend this event to celebrate graduates, connect with industry professionals, and enjoy a wonderful meal and refreshments.

This year, our keynote speaker will be Jennifer Botterill, Broadcaster and Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist. Inspiring with her story and drive, Jennifer will discuss resilience and how she pursues excellence while coaching others.

Support the industry by being an active member of the p&c community, purchase your graduate or guest ticket today.

AGENDA

4 pm – Graduate check-in

4:30 pm – Open reception

5:30 – 7:30 pm – Convocation ceremony

7:30 – 9 pm – Networking reception

QUESTIONS? Contact gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca

