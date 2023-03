Insurance Institute of Ontario- Handling Difficult Liability Risks

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

April 11, 2023



Join us for this expert review of some of the less-discussed commercial liability exposures, and how you can help your clients assess their risk, look at appropriate coverage and mitigate loss.

Topics will include:

– Professional Liability

– Directors & Officers Liability

– Cyber Liability

– Excess Liability

Join us for this interactive webinar to increase your liability knowledge and expertise.

Leader

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Training & Consulting Inc.

CE Credits:

2 RIBO Technical Hours

