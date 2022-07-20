Insurance Institute of Ontario- Heritage Buildings: Complexities & Cost Impacts

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 21, 2022



This engaging session will help insurance professionals understand the ramifications of underwriting heritage status buildings dealing with replacement costs and repair values through the use of case studies. The session will further explore how to assemble the right team of experts and identify which third parties to liaise with to ensure a successful strategy in the event of a claim. We will review in-depth how to choose the appropriate treatment for historic buildings and why it is critical to understand the difference between preservation, rehabilitation, restoration and reconstruction and the cost implications for each.

Visit event's website