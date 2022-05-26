Insurance Institute of Ontario- How FSRA is Encouraging Outside of the Box Thinking

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 21, 2022



In January 2022, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA)’s Innovation Office released its Innovation Framework and Test and Learn Environment Guidance.

FSRA is committed to collaborating with innovators and businesses to encourage experimentation and promoting outside of the box thinking through the use of unique test and learn environments.

Please join us on June 21, as we hear from Marlena Labieniec, Director of Innovation, FSRA, about supporting the creation of strong, sustainable, and competitive innovations beginning with Ontario’s auto insurance sector in a moderated discussion. The session will include a question-and-answer period. You won’t want to miss it!

Moderator:

Huma Pabani

Director, Environment & National Issues Environment, Government and Industry Relations

TD Insurance

Speaker:

Marlena Labiniec

Director, Innovation Policy

Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA)

CE hours : 1 hour (pending)

Visit event's website