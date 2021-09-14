Insurance Institute of Ontario- IIO Uncorked: Virtual wine tasting

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 18, 2021

LIVE VIRTUAL TASTING VIA ZOOM- November 18, 2021 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. EST

By popular demand, our virtual wine tasting is back for a second time!

Just like last time, registrants will be shipped 3 bottles of specially selected wine from local wineries right here in Niagara, Ontario. On the event day, we’ll open the bottles together via webinar. A Wine Expert will discuss the tasting notes, recommended stemware, wine origin and production in Niagara region, suggested food pairings, and how to make delicious cocktails with the selected wine.

The event will include some casual networking in breakout rooms.

This event is a great way to recognize your team and network with others in the industry. Suitable for wine lovers or anyone who is looking to learn more about wine tasting and production.

