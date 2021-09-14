Insurance Institute of Ontario- Industry Trends & Predictions: 2022

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 12, 2022

WEBINAR- January 12, 2022 1 pm - 2 pm

Join us virtually for our highly-anticipated Industry Trends & Predictions: 2022, featuring respected p&c consultant Phil Cook. Phil will take a look back at significant events that have impacted our industry. In addition to his usual review of recent events impacting our industry and his analysis of developing trends for the immediate future, Phil will offer some personal observations on the most significant events that have shaped our industry over the last several years, and “crystal ball” some significant changes we should expect to see over the next several years.

He always delivers a fascinating and thought-provoking presentation

Special Guest Speaker

Philip H. Cook, MBA, FCIP

Chairman

Omega Insurance Holdings Inc.

