Insurance Institute of Ontario- Insurance to Value & Co-Insurance – Member Bonus

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 26, 2023



Insurance to value determines how much coverage is available to rebuild/replace in the event of a loss. Determining accurate insurance to value is a complex and important process that requires specialized knowledge, skills, experience and tools to get it right. The process is further complicated by coinsurance clauses. Both concepts are important and often misunderstood because the impacts of these concepts are not felt until a claim is made, even though values are determined at the time a policy is purchased.

This one-hour webinar provides you with clarification and a refresher of the key concepts related to this high-interest topic.

At the end of this webinar, you will be able to:

-Explain why having accurate insurance-to-value is important and the relationship among property value, insurance coverage and premiums.

– Define factors impacting values.

– Explain some common tools used to develop values.

– Define the relationship between insurance-to-value and coinsurance.

This webinar is a Member Bonus offering: complimentary for IIO members. We’re pleased to be able to provide you with this bonus to both your professional development and your Insurance Institute membership. Not a member or want to learn more? Visit www.insuranceinstitute.ca/MemberBonus

