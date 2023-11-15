Insurance Institute of Ontario- Investigations in the Age of Geosocial Data

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

February 13, 2024



Geosocial data is changing the face of risk management and investigations today. Through social media and the rise of new technologies, uncovering and leveraging data has become a popular practice in claims investigations.

On February 13, join us as Jaqueline Batista, Operations Manager, DigiStream Toronto, dives into the details of geosocial data and how it functions from a technical standpoint. After attending this session, you will be able to identify the specific instances and red flags that determine when and where geosocial data can further an investigation, understand the legal and privacy implications, learn how to properly preserve, authenticate, and present social media and geosocial evidence in court, experience and discuss different case examples, and much more. Jacqueline will guide you through the two categories of social media, give you a look into Person-Based and Location-Based Social Media Investigations, and share some tips on how to conduct DIY investigations.

This session is perfect for Risk Managers, Brokers, Claims professionals, and other industry professionals involved in claims.

Seminar Presenter:

Jacqueline Batista

Operations Manager

DigiStream Toronto

