Insurance Institute of Ontario- It’s Time for Cyber Insurance to go Mainstream!

March 22, 2022



Presented by Insurance Institute and Insurance Brokers Assocation of Ontario

Cyber Insurance continues to be thought of by consumers as, “It won’t happen to me,” but, more importantly, it continues to be thought of by brokers as, “Where do I even begin!?” Getting Cyber polices into our client’s hands is becoming more a vital need than a wish or “add-on”. Cyber-attacks since 2020 continue to grow at an unprecedented pace, not just for commercial lines clients but personal lines as well.

Join us for a pragmatic look into what Cyber Insurance does, what the risks are, and how to articulate them to your clients in plain, simple language. This live seminar is held in two parts; first, a keynote address from a leading expert on the realities of today, followed by a panel of three insurers who dive into how brokers can overcome their hesitations to successfully engage their Personal Lines and Commercial Lines clients in this important risk and how to place this coverage successfully within their markets.

Learning Objectives:

After the end of this seminar, learners will be able to;

List the current risks today’s Personal Lines and Commercial Lines clients face

Identify ways brokers can explain the importance of Cyber Insurance to their clients

Recite key information needed to successfully submit an application to a market

Identify 3 things you are doing now that need to change and what will be those changes.

Speakers:

Part 1: Keynote

Eugene Ng , BComm, CISSP, Partner, Cyber Security, MNP

Part 2: Panel

Moderator:

Joseph Carnevale, President, Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario

Panelists:

David Clark, JD, LLB, LLM, Senior Claim Counsel, Specialty Insurance Claims, Travelers Canada

Miki Ho, Business Development Team Lead, Canada, Coalition Insurance

Nick Studley, Vice President, Marsh Specialty US & Canada

CE Credit: 1 hour (pending)

