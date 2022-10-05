Insurance Institute of Ontario- Leading Insurance Coverage & Liability Cases (2021-2022)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 15, 2022



In order for Brokers to advise clients about the foreseeable insurable risks that may impact their home, automobile and business exposures, Brokers need to understand current liability and coverage issues. Join us November 15, as Mario Fiorino, Senior Council of the Insurance Bureau of Canada, reviews the leading coverage and liability issues of 2021-2022.

In this session, participants will review leading coverage and liability cases in the following areas:

Personal lines

Commercial lines

Privacy and Security exposures

Professional liability

Social media and cyber liability

Business interruption and Covid 19

Directors and officers liability

The sharing economy

Recommended for Producers, Customer Sales-Service Representatives, Brokerage Owners, Managers.

Seminar Leader

Mario Fiorino, BA, LL.B, M.Ed.

Vice President, Legal & General Counsel

Insurance Bureau of Canada

CE accreditation: 3 RIBO hours

Visit event's website