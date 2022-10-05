Insurance Institute of Ontario- Leading Insurance Coverage & Liability Cases (2021-2022)

In order for Brokers to advise clients about the foreseeable insurable risks that may impact their home, automobile and business exposures, Brokers need to understand current liability and coverage issues. Join us November 15, as Mario Fiorino, Senior Council of the Insurance Bureau of Canada, reviews the leading coverage and liability issues of 2021-2022.
In this session, participants will review leading coverage and liability cases in the following areas:
Personal lines
Commercial lines
Privacy and Security exposures
Professional liability
Social media and cyber liability
Business interruption and Covid 19
Directors and officers liability
The sharing economy
Recommended for Producers, Customer Sales-Service Representatives, Brokerage Owners, Managers.
Seminar Leader
Mario Fiorino, BA, LL.B, M.Ed.
Vice President, Legal & General Counsel
Insurance Bureau of Canada
CE accreditation: 3 RIBO hours