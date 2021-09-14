Insurance Institute of Ontario- Leading Insurance Coverage & Liability Cases (2021)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 09, 2021

WEBINAR- November 09, 2021 9 am - 12:15 pm EST

In the dynamic and evolving world of p&c insurance, it’s vital that you stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends. Join Mario Fiorino, Senior Council of the Insurance Bureau of Canada, as he updates us on the most current and relevant information over the past year.

You will navigate through the leading coverage and liability decisions of 2020-2021 dealing with the following issues:

Coverage Interpretation under the Commercial General Liability Policy

Coverage Interpretation in personal lines

Review leading third party liability decisions

Developments in bad faith litigation and punitive damages

New Developments in Privacy Disputes

New developments in the duty to defend

Professional Liability

Developments in directors and officers liability

Seminar Leader

Mario Fiorino, BA, LL.B, M.Ed.

Senior Counsel, Insurance Bureau of Canada

