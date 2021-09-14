Insurance Institute of Ontario- Leading Insurance Coverage & Liability Cases (2021)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario
November 09, 2021
WEBINAR- November 09, 2021 9 am - 12:15 pm EST
In the dynamic and evolving world of p&c insurance, it’s vital that you stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends. Join Mario Fiorino, Senior Council of the Insurance Bureau of Canada, as he updates us on the most current and relevant information over the past year.
You will navigate through the leading coverage and liability decisions of 2020-2021 dealing with the following issues:
- Coverage Interpretation under the Commercial General Liability Policy
- Coverage Interpretation in personal lines
- Review leading third party liability decisions
- Developments in bad faith litigation and punitive damages
- New Developments in Privacy Disputes
- New developments in the duty to defend
- Professional Liability
- Developments in directors and officers liability
Seminar Leader
Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Ontario/Greater-Toronto-Area/Seminars/Seminar-Details?seminarId=12741
Mario Fiorino, BA, LL.B, M.Ed.
Senior Counsel, Insurance Bureau of Canada