Insurance Institute of Ontario- Leading Insurance Coverage & Liability Cases (2022-2023)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 02, 2023



In order for Brokers to advise clients about the foreseeable insurable risks that may impact their home, automobile and business exposures, Brokers need to understand current liability and coverage issues. Join us November 2, as Mario Fiorino, Senior Council of the Insurance Bureau of Canada, reviews the leading coverage and liability issues of 2022-2023.

In this session, participants will review leading coverage and liability cases in the following areas:

Personal lines

Commercial lines

Privacy and Security exposures

Professional liability

Social media and cyber liability

Business interruption

Directors and officers liability

The sharing economy

