Insurance Institute of Ontario- Leading Remote Teams

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 21, 2023



Are you considering a role that involves management of staff that work remotely? Curious about the challenges and opportunities faced in remote teams? Reflecting on how leaders like yourself have been impacted by the widespread move to remote work?

If so, don’t miss this course on leading remote teams. Led by Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM, you’ll learn strategies for building a high-performance virtual team, best practices for launching a virtual team project, strategies for virtual communication and much more!

You’ll walk away with an understanding of:

Opportunities and challenges facing your virtual team and their impact on performance

How to perform diagnostics so you can identify the area most challenging for your team

Interventions to address structural or coaching challenges

How to develop and assess rituals to build and enhance trust

Assessing biases on your team and developing an action plan to address those that are negatively impacting your team

Strategies for decision making

Cultural dimensions that could be affecting your team and how to address issues that can arise

Cultural intelligence and how you can assess and improve it

Seminar Leader:

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting

CE Hours – 2 Management Hours

