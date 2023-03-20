Insurance Institute of Ontario- Leading Remote Teams

Are you considering a role that involves management of staff that work remotely? Curious about the challenges and opportunities faced in remote teams? Reflecting on how leaders like yourself have been impacted by the widespread move to remote work?
If so, don’t miss this course on leading remote teams. Led by Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM, you’ll learn strategies for building a high-performance virtual team, best practices for launching a virtual team project, strategies for virtual communication and much more!
You’ll walk away with an understanding of:
Opportunities and challenges facing your virtual team and their impact on performance
How to perform diagnostics so you can identify the area most challenging for your team
Interventions to address structural or coaching challenges
How to develop and assess rituals to build and enhance trust
Assessing biases on your team and developing an action plan to address those that are negatively impacting your team
Strategies for decision making
Cultural dimensions that could be affecting your team and how to address issues that can arise
Cultural intelligence and how you can assess and improve it
Seminar Leader:
Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM
President, MRD Consulting
CE Hours – 2 Management Hours