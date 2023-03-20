Insurance Institute of Ontario-Managing Flood Risks

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

May 25, 2023



Presented by Insurance Institute and Insurance Brokers Assocation of Ontario

More and more we see the increased occurrences of flood events and its impacts to residents and businesses. With recent climate change reports suggesting Canada is warming at twice the rate of most other countries, almost three times warmer than the Arctic, there are increased chances of extreme weather events, such as flooding. Brokers need to understand the reality of this risk, and how to communicate this to their clients.

Join us for a live discussion on all things flood, covering basement/sewer backup and overland risks.

This live webinar is held in two parts; first, a keynote address from a leading expert on the realities of flood today, followed by a panel of experts who will dive into essential details brokers need to know, such as understanding the policy, risk mitigation, and guiding your clients through the process.

Learning Objectives:

At the end of this seminar, learners will be able to;

List flood trends and risks affecting Ontario residents and businesses in the last decade

Describe the consumer experience as a result of a flood

Describe basic approaches to personal flood preparedness in order to better support your clients

Advise clients on flood risk mitigation and available resources

Explain how a flood policy functions and protects the insured

Speakers:

Part 1: Keynote

Glenn McGillivray, Managing Director, Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction / Adjunct Professor, Disaster & Emergency Management

Part 2: Panel

Moderator:

Greg Smith, President, Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Panelists:

Isabelle Babineau, Assistant Vice President, Paul Davis Canada

Jenny Desroches, Senior Director of Operations, Tanner Insurance Services

Patrick Magnusson, Director, Property, Intact Insurance

CE Credit: 1 hour (pending)

