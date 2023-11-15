Insurance Institute of Ontario-Olive Oil Tasting (in person)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

February 22, 2024



Introducing: olive oil.

Appearing for the first time ever at the Institute is our hybrid Olive Oil Tasting!

It’s as complex as wine and can elevate—or degrade—any ingredient it touches. How much do you know about the olive oil in your cupboard? Olive oil is considered liquid gold in many parts of the world. With its many health benefits and unique flavours, olive oil is not just an additive to a meal–it is an important ingredient in the recipe. However, not all olive oil is created equal.

In this session, enjoy our guided tasting as we discuss the myths and things to look out for when adding Olive Oil into your diet, whether added to your salad, taken as a shot, or used on the stove.

Also, along with olive oil, we can’t forget its best friend: Balsamic Vinegar. Sample some delicious white and dark balsamics, learn the differences between them, and share delicious ways to incorporate balsamic into your favourite recipes.

This tasting is sure to not only whet your appetite but change the way you consume this misunderstood ingredient. Register today to take part in the journey.

Each tasting kit includes six 60mL bottles of olive oil and balsamic vinegar (3 of each).

Registration deadline: February 1, 2024

