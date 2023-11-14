Insurance Institute of Ontario- OPCF 49: what you need to know (AM session)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

December 13, 2023



Ontario’s insurance regulator, FSRA, has passed OPCD 49, which gives consumers the choice to opt out of Direct Compensation-Property Damage (DCPD) coverage on auto policies.

The OPCF provides consumers the ability to tailor their insurance coverage to their needs, but consumers need to fully understand the implications of their decisions.

Come spend an hour with Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM on December 13 to learn how to properly explain this to your clients and how to protect your E&O.

Seminar Leader:

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting

RIBO CE Hours: 1 Technical hour (pending)

Visit event's website