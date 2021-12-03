Insurance Institute of Ontario- Pandemic Business Interruption Insurance

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

February 08, 2022

WEBINAR- February 08, 2022 10 am - 11 am EST

The pandemic sent many businesses into a tailspin and generated a lot of questions and even initiated a number of class actions on coverage.

Join us for a dynamic plenary discussion as to the state of COVID-19 business interruption case law in Canada and two common law jurisdictions: the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The panel discussion will cover the following:

Status of the developing case law on COVID-19 business interruption claims in Canada and internationally and key jurisdictional trends; and

In the “trenches discussion”: defence approaches in key decisions to-date in each jurisdiction; and

The litigation landscape over 2022 and beyond.



The program is designed for insurers, claims professionals, underwriters, and brokers.

Visit event's website