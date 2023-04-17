Insurance Institute of Ontario- Parametric insurance

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

May 30, 2023



Today, organizations around the world are faced with navigating increasingly complex challenges. Between corporate landscapes increasingly shifting from physical to intangible assets, as well as ever more interconnected supply chains, many organizations are seeking solutions that help alleviate some of these pressures, provide peace of mind, and build some much-needed confidence.

One of these solutions is parametric, or “index-based” insurance. Parametric insurance is event-driven and works based on pre-agreed triggers or parameters. Developed to help organizations enhance their resilience and bounce back from natural catastrophes and extreme weather events, parametric insurance provides vital coverage for a rapidly changing environment and complements traditional covers by reducing exposure for those risks that have traditionally been uninsured. After attending this session, participants will be able to:

Describe parametric insurance

Understand the benefits of parametric insurance

How can parametric insurance complement traditional insurance programs

Understand practical ways in which parametric insurance may be distributed in Canada

Presenters:

Youssef Abdul Baki, Structurer, Vice President – Innovative Risk Solutions, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions America Insurance Corporation ・ Canadian Branch

Rick Da Costa, Partner, Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP

Matthew Zuccato, SVP & National Practice Leader, Alternative Risk Solutions, Canada, Marsh

