Insurance Institute of Ontario- Persuasive Negotiation Skills

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 16, 2023



To achieve harmony in life, in work, and in play, there needs to be constant negotiation with a variety of people. The aim of negotiation is to achieve results, reach agreements and build relationships that last through effective negotiation. To be truly effective, however, you need to know more. You should be able to communicate persuasively during the process of negotiation.

This workshop has been designed to help you become more adept of the art of negotiating the “win-win” outcome so often mentioned in textbooks and articles. We will examine the best ways of dealing with all types of customers while remaining mindful that the principles of fairness, seeking mutual benefit and maintaining a relationship are the keys to a successful outcome. The learning objectives of this session will enable you to:

Differentiate between persuasion and negotiation

Reflect on negotiation and persuasion in action

Examine stages of the negotiation process

Explore elements of effective negotiations and how to practice these skills

Determine how to influence others who have different negotiation and communication styles

Discuss conflict management styles

Practice how to improve negotiation techniques

Discover facets of distributive and integrative bargaining strategies to negotiate a “win-win” outcome

Demonstrate how negotiation and persuasion are used in real-world scenarios

Create YOUR action plan to improve persuasive negotiation

CE hours:

3.5 professional development hours

Seminar Leader

Patsy Marshall, B.A.Sc., M.Sc.

President, Train on Track

Visit event's website