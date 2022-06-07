Insurance Institute of Ontario- Persuasive Negotiation Skills

To achieve harmony in life, in work, and in play, there needs to be constant negotiation with a variety of people. The aim of negotiation is to achieve results, reach agreements and build relationships that last through effective negotiation. To be truly effective, however, you need to know more. You should be able to communicate persuasively during the process of negotiation.
This workshop has been designed to help you become masters of the art of negotiating the “win-win” outcome so often mentioned in textbooks and articles. We will examine the best ways of dealing with all types of customers while remaining mindful that the principles of fairness, seeking mutual benefit and maintaining a relationship are the keys to a successful outcome. The learning objectives of this session will enable you to:
Differentiate between persuasion and negotiation
Reflect on negotiation and persuasion in action
Examine stages of the negotiation process
Explore elements of effective negotiations and how to practice these skills
Determine how to influence others who have different negotiation and communication styles
Discuss conflict management styles
Practice how to improve negotiation techniques
Discover facets of distributive and integrative bargaining strategies to negotiate a “win-win” outcome
Demonstrate how negotiation and persuasion are used in real-world scenarios
Create YOUR action plan to improve persuasive negotiation
CE hours:
4 personal RIBO hours pending