Insurance Institute of Ontario-Product Liability Series: Session 1 – Pre-Litigation and Litigation Critical Issues

October 18, 2022



Losses involving product failures (or alleged failures) relate to the specialty practice of product liability for products like heavy machinery, building materials, drugs, medical devices, consumer products, and more!

Through tailored case studies, join us as we cover pre litigation and litigated product liability claims, and review the anatomy of the case handling process from the perspective of the adjuster handling the file and counsel representing the insured in product litigation. In this session, we will cover the following:

– Critical pre-litigation steps to protect interests

– Strategies to reaching resolution pre-litigation in product losses

– Hot topics on pleadings and defences, including where the loss engages a recalled product and contractual relationships in the supply chain

This session will be of relevance to all those handling property damage claims where a product caused or contributed to the loss.

Presenters:

Robert Holmes, Complex Casualty Practice Lead, Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Edona Vila, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

