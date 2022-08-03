Insurance Institute of Ontario- Product Liability Series: Session 2 -Working Effectively with Experts

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 08, 2022



This webinar is part of a three part Product Liability series. If you would like to register for the full series, please click on the links below.

Product Liability Series

This session will focus on effective strategies for working with experts prior to and during litigation. The following will be discussed:

– The choice of retaining an expert

– Scene investigations

– Evidence preservation

– Disclosure obligations

The session will be of relevance to all those handling property damage claims where a product caused or contributed to the loss.

Presenters:

Robert Holmes, Complex Casualty Practice Lead, Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Mazen Habash, President & Consulting Forensic Engineer, Origin & Cause

Robert Love, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

CE accreditation: Hours pending

