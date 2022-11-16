Canadian Underwriter

Event

Insurance Institute of Ontario- Product Recall, Product Liability, and Contamination Insurance Coverage

Print this page

by Insurance Institute of Ontario
January 26, 2023


In this session, we focus on the ins and outs of product liability, product recall, and contamination insurance coverage. In a dynamic panel discussion, the presenters will explore the following topics:

– The types of product liability, product recall, and contamination insurance coverages available;
– The coverage disputes that arise in the context of claims for coverage under such policies; and
– Key takeaways in handling demands for coverage.

This session will be of relevance to all those drafting product liability and recall insurance policies and assessing coverage under such policies.

Presenters:
Robert Holmes, Complex Casualty Practice Lead, Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.
Sarah Sweet, Senior Associate, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Chris Bernard, Assistant Vice President, Claims, Chubb

CE accreditation: Hours pending



Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Ontario/Greater-Toronto-Area/Seminars/Seminar-Details?seminarId=13559



Print this page

Related