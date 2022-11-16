Insurance Institute of Ontario- Product Recall, Product Liability, and Contamination Insurance Coverage

In this session, we focus on the ins and outs of product liability, product recall, and contamination insurance coverage. In a dynamic panel discussion, the presenters will explore the following topics:
– The types of product liability, product recall, and contamination insurance coverages available;
– The coverage disputes that arise in the context of claims for coverage under such policies; and
– Key takeaways in handling demands for coverage.
This session will be of relevance to all those drafting product liability and recall insurance policies and assessing coverage under such policies.
Presenters:
Robert Holmes, Complex Casualty Practice Lead, Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.
Sarah Sweet, Senior Associate, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Chris Bernard, Assistant Vice President, Claims, Chubb
CE accreditation: Hours pending