Insurance Institute of Ontario- Property damage claims: new practices and innovations

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 15, 2021

WEBINAR- October 15, 2021 10 am - 11 am

COVID-19 has been a significant driver for technological change in property damage claims. When adjusters and claims professionals were forced to work from home, they turned to technology to collect information about claims and speak with insureds.

In this one-hour session, consultants from J.S. Held will guide you on the latest technology trends and innovations in claims from around the globe.

Presenters will touch on topics like:

Ways the industry is adapting to current challenges

How technology is aiding in detailed, remote site inspections

Benefits of advanced site documentation technology

What is LIMS (Loss Information Modeling Systems)

Types of technology available for continued collaboration on files (with live demonstrations)

& much more!

Perfect for: property claims professionals, brokers, managers and anyone with an interest in claims trends and technology

Visit event's website