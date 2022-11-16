Insurance Institute of Ontario- Reinsurance 101

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 10, 2023



Back by Popular Demand!

Considered the insurance of the insurers, Reinsurance can be a tricky concept to understand. There are many reasons why an insurer would need reinsurance, and it is important for both senior and entry-level staff to understand.

To help you, attend our session on Jan 10th to learn everything reinsurance. Hosted by Melanie Needham, President, MRD Training & Consulting Inc., you will the explore reasons for receiving reinsurance, reinsurance fundamentals, types of reinsurance, how to purchase and apply reinsurance to a risk, and much more.

After this seminar you will:

Have a much better understanding of reinsurance

Be able to describe the different types of reinsurance

Outline the advantages of receiving reinsurance

Be able to describe Fronting

Learn how to underwrite for reinsurance & more

Don’t miss your opportunity to develop a deep understanding of this fundamental p&c topic. Secure your spot now by registering.

Seminar Leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting

CE Hours: 2 Technical Hours

