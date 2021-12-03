Insurance Institute of Ontario- Symposium2021: The Power of Ecosystems

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

April 07 - April 08, 2022

WEBINAR- April 7 & 8, 2022

SYMPOSIUM 2021: THE POWER OF ECOSYSTEMS

2020 was the year we all stayed home. Despite this, our connectedness revealed itself to us—from how we interact with others, how we work, and how we conduct business.

This year’s Symposium theme—The Power of Ecosystems—offers a different lens with which we can view the technological, market and climate forces on our industry. Like an ecosystem in the natural world, our business environment creates opportunities to coexist and coevolve with other organizations.

From auto manufacturing, to banking, to regulation, to technology—join us to explore the intersection of insurance with other industries in formal and informal ways. You will also look at how our own workforce could evolve and be reshaped by partnerships, and what this means as you hire, train and manage personnel.

Featuring inspiring keynote speakers, insightful seminars and our ever-popular leadership panel, Symposium is the premier industry event for insurance professionals.

This annual event brings together bright minds who provoke engaging discussion about the future of our industry. As a virtual event, you can join us from wherever you can connect to the internet!

CE Credits will be available for this event (breakdown TBC). Can’t attend the full event? Recordings will be made available to registrants.

