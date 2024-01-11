Insurance Institute of Ontario- Take-All-Comers Requirements

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 26, 2024



In recent periods, there has been frustration among consumers and their ability to buy or renew an auto insurance policy at approved terms and price. The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) identified practices in the market that caused this frustration, which led to a series of responses that included setting clear expectations and re-enforcing insurers’ obligations to accept business from all consumers who meet their FSRA-approved underwriting rules in Ontario.

Join us virtually on March 26 to hear about FSRA’s journey identifying, remediating, and re-enforcing compliance with Take-All-Comers requirements. FSRA undertook a multi-phased policy and supervisory approach to identify and address Take-All-Comers’ non-compliance across the market, so join members of FSRA as they share their perspectives on how the Ontario regulator responded by taking action to restore compliance and consumer trust in the auto insurance system.

