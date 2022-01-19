Insurance Institute of Ontario- Tapping Into Your Unconscious Bias

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

April 06, 2022



Unconscious bias, also known as implicit bias, refers to a person’s attitude or beliefs about others that happen without the person being aware of it. These biases may be based on your past experiences that may affect how you think of things now. Human brains create a prejudice that affects our decision-making.Misinformation and stereotypes can have a negative effect on our attitudes.

Unconscious bias can be hard to address because they happen without you realizing it, hence the name “unconscious” bias. By understanding the various unconscious biases, a company manager can raise awareness in the workplace to be more inclusive of members to create a more diverse work environment. Recognizing unconscious bias in the workplace is important, and we are going to help you delve into this topic!

Objectives:

• Understanding the 10 most common biases we experience

• Learning how to identify these biases and how to change our perspectives

• Discover how to create an open environment with team building activities

Seminar Leader:

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting

CE hours : 3 (Ontario/Alberta/Manitoba)

Visit event's website