Insurance Institute of Ontario- Teaching & Presentation Techniques

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 06 - October 27, 2023



Do you need to enhance your teaching and facilitation skills for virtual presentations? If so, this four-day program is for you. (Course takes place 4 days: October 6, 14, 20 & 27, 2023)

This instructional course will give you the resources needed to understand your audience, prepare your lessons and outcomes and be an overall better virtual trainer or instructor. This program is also used to develop instructors for the Insurance Institute CIP virtual class programs.

Section 1: Introduction to Adult Learners and Training / Planning

– Understanding how adults learn

– Understanding different learning styles

– Setting up the virtual learning environment

– Developing lesson plans / learning outcomes using AMORE

– Introduction to creative virtual training techniques

– Effective Openings

– Icebreakers and Energizers ideas in a virtual format

– presentation skills

Section 2: Advanced Facilitation

– Accelerated learning techniques

– Group involvement guidelines for the virtual classroom

– Handling challenging situations

– Facilitating virtual discussions

– Creative review techniques

Section 3: Implementation

– Improving transfer of information to the job

– Job Aids

– Case Study

– Visual Aids and Handouts

– Hands on: Practice Virtual Teaching With Feedback

Section 4: Evaluation and Feedback

– 4 Levels of Evaluation

– Developing an Instructional Feedback Form

– Hands on: Virtual G roup presentation with feedback

SEMINAR LEADER

Laurie Flasko, CEC, CSP

DATES:

Friday October 6, 2023

Friday October 13, 2023

Friday October 20, 2023

Friday October 27, 2023

