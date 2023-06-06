Insurance Institute of Ontario- The Automated Vehicle – Immediate and Short Term Insurance Implications

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 19, 2023



The rapid deployment of automated vehicles will have immediate implications for all operators, owners and occupants of both personal and commercial vehicles whether automated or not. In the short to midterm semi and fully autonomous vehicles will be sharing the roads with the operators and owners of conventional vehicles. These interactions will introduce new theories of liability that will involve drivers, owners, manufactures, service providers and public authorities.

This seminar will review the immediate impact of the initial phase of the use and operation of automated vehicles allowing brokers to fully understand the new liability landscape and the issues it presents for consumers and brokers.

Participants will review:

The sources of liability associated with automated vehicles for drivers, owners, manufactures, service providers and public authorities.

How the current regulatory and automobile policy will respond to these new liability developments

In addition, participants will review potential consumer centric product and regulatory solutions to the adoption and use of automated vehicle technology.

Seminar Leader

Mario Fiorino, BA, LL.B, M.Ed.

Vice President, Legal & General Counsel

Insurance Bureau of Canada

CE accreditation: 3 RIBO hours (pending)

