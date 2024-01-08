Insurance Institute of Ontario- The Canadian Class Action Landscape

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

February 27, 2024



The class actions landscape in Canada continues to shift and evolve as new laws and significant changes arise in the country.

Join us February 27, as John Hunter, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP reviews the Canadian landscape associated with class action litigation and predict anticipated key trends for 2024. In 2023, Canadian courts grappled with new developments (such as interpreting new class actions legislation in Ontario that was supposed to raise the bar for certification) and exploring how to approach long-standing issues in the industry (for example, whether or not a representative plaintiff for each defendant is a requirement for certification). Over the last year, we have also seen changes in where class action litigation is commenced. In this session, deepen your understanding of class action litigation and be better prepared for the changes to come in 2024.

