Insurance Institute of Ontario- Uh-oh, You have been hacked

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 26, 2023



We are delighted to invite you to an engaging and informative discussion panel that will explore the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity, legal considerations, and emerging trends. Join us as we delve into the critical roles of Cyber Insurers, Breach Lawyers, and Cyber Security Consultants, while discussing essential topics such as cyber security, data breach legislation, cost reduction strategies, business continuity planning, cyber attack preparedness, and the impact of emerging trends like Chat GPT and TikTok.

