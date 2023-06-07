Insurance Institute of Ontario- Underlying Risks of Solar Panels Webinar

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 19, 2023



Through the years we are more engaged in protecting the environment by “going green” Did you know that the number of solar panels on roofs has been increasing by 50% every year since 2010? This webinar aims to help you learn more on how to scrutinize the risks of roof-mounted and ground-mounted solar panels. A forensic review of several cases has revealed that all risks associated with solar systems may not be fully understood by the owners, insurers, or other involved parties.

In this webinar you will learn:

-Statistical review of renewable energy- power

-Solar panel types and systems

-General risks associated with solar panel installation.

-Environmental risks

-Fire risks

-Best practice for solar projects

-Chain of Liabilities and subrogation opportunities

This webinar will be presented by a panel of engaged and dynamic experts. Presented by Dr. Ben Daee a court-qualified expert witness in civil/structural engineering with a specialty in the forensic investigation of complex construction litigation/claims. Joined by Michael Connolly an Executive General Adjuster with over 20 years of experience and Alan Batten Manager underwriter for Personal Lines.

Seminar Presenters

Ben Daee, PhD, P.Eng., PE.

Vice President J.S|HELD

Dr. Daee is a qualified expert witness in Civil/Structural Engineering with specialty in forensic investigation of complex construction claims/litigation matters, standard of care assessment and root cause analysis. As a forensic expert, he regularly provides consultation to lawyers, insurance experts, contractors, manufacturers, owners, corporations, and municipalities in relation to complex civil engineering litigations and claims related to building/structural failure, property damage, design/build issues, foundation issues, material failures, subrogation matters, professional and municipal liability, and engineering error and omission. He represents contractors, consulting firms, builders, owners, and engineers in relation to cases involving professional negligence, code compliance, design error, and construction disputes.

Michael Connolly, BA, CIP, CFEI

Vice President, Claimspro Atlantic Canada

An Executive General Adjuster with over 20 years’ experience, Michael has a proven track record of handling specialized losses and effectively leading large teams to deliver results for clients. Prior to joining ClaimsPro, he worked as a Senior Claims Examiner for a National Insurance Company, and previously as a Branch Manager and Senior Loss Adjuster for a Regional Adjusting Company. As Vice President, Atlantic Canada, and TEC Lead, Nova Scotia & Newfoundland Michael, provides leadership and direction for all aspects of the Atlantic region. Leading an experienced management team, Michael plays an integral role in contributing to the success of ClaimsPro while continuing to foster strong partnerships. Michael holds Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) and Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator (CFEI) designations and has training in Comprehensive Construction Risk Management.

CE hours: 2 technical ON (pending)

