Insurance Institute of Ontario- Underlying Risks of Solar Panels Webinar

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 19, 2023



Through the years we are more engaged in protecting the environment by “going green” Did you know that the number of solar panels on roofs has been increasing by 50% every year since 2010? This webinar aims to help you learn more on how to scrutinize the risks of roof-mounted and ground-mounted solar panels. A forensic review of several cases has revealed that all risks associated with solar systems may not be fully understood by the owners, insurers, or other involved parties.

In this webinar you will learn:

-Statistical review of renewable energy- power

-Solar panel types and systems

-General risks associated with solar panel installation.

-Environmental risks

-Fire risks

-Best practice for solar projects

-Chain of Liabilities and subrogation opportunities

This webinar will be presented by a panel of engaged and dynamic experts. Presented by Dr. Ben Daee a court-qualified expert witness in civil/structural engineering with a specialty in the forensic investigation of complex construction litigation/claims. Joined by Michael Connolly an Executive General Adjuster with over 20 years of experience and Alan Batten Manager underwriter for Personal Lines.

