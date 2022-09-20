Insurance Institute of Ontario- Understanding Bodily Injury (1.5 days)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 23, 2022



As a claims professional, you know the role of an adjuster has changed with regard to bodily injury claims. There is a greater focus on bodily injury claims management. To be successful, you want to boost your claims management skills and heighten your credibility.

The Bodily Injury Seminar responds to an industry need for claims professionals to increase their bodily injury claims knowledge. If you are looking to enhance your or your staffs’ knowledge of how to handle Bodily Injury claims, this seminar is for you. This is a great refresher if you’re already in BI as well as a great overview to those moving to BI.

You will walk away from the seminar with a greater understanding of:

– Bodily injury principles and concepts presenting the claim

– how to investigate exposures

– evaluate and reserve the claim

– your role in the litigation process.

Note the dates and time of this program is as follows:

Nov 23 – 9am – 4pm and

Nov 24 – 9am – noon

Seminar Leader

Tammie Kip, FCIP

Director, Claims Transformation – Allstate Canada

Past President, OIAA

