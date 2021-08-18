Insurance Institute of Ontario- Understanding Builder’s Risk Liability

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 21, 2021

WEBINAR- September 21, 2021

Builder’s Risk policies allow large projects to move forward after a loss. Without them, many structures after a loss could not be completed due to the unforeseen extra financial burden.

In this seminar, you will review the fundamentals of builder’s risk claims. You will review property coverage basics, what insurance companies need to know about project schedules and how business interruption comes into play. You will also learn loss basics, early project involvement, schedule and delay, important documents and claim costs. This engaging session concludes with delay in completion examples.

