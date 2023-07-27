Insurance Institute of Ontario- Understanding Directors’ & Officers’ Liability

Understanding the duties and responsibilites of Officers and Directors is not always clear. The pandemic and post pandemic period will present unique challenges and potential liabilities for Officers and Directors.Today, under increased public scrutiny and in light of significant regulatory developments, corporate directors must fully grasp every aspect of their strategic, fiduciary and legal roles and brokers must ensure that they recommend appropriate coverage’s to their corporate clients.
Where does responsible oversight of corporations begin? What are the recent developments in Directors’ Liability?
This seminar will address the critical issues facing officers and directors today. You will gain the necessary tools to provide steady prudent insurance counsel and advice in a difficult and demanding legal environment.
By the end of the sessions, you will have insight about:
Understanding the Regulatory Framework of Directors and Officers Liability and Corporate Governance
The statutory and common law duties and responsibilities of directors
The rights of shareholders
The rights of other third parties
Understanding Liability Risk Assessment Factors for Private and Not for ProfitCompanies
Identifying the risk factors
Managing the risk factors
The Solution – Understanding Directors and Liability Insurance Coverage
Coverage provided
Who is insured
What claims are covered
Exclusions
Obligations of the insured
Obligations of the insurer
A variety of adult learning methodologies will be utilized including insurance coverage specific case studies.
Who Should Attend?
Senior Producers, Mid Level Producers, CSR’S Interested in commercial insurance, Brokerage management
Presenter:
Mario Fiorino
Vice President, Legal & General Counsel
Insurance Bureau of Canada
CE Hours: 3 Technical hours