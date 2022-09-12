Insurance Institute of Ontario- Understanding Garage Auto Liability

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 15, 2022



Do you need some talking points to explain to your clients why they need a Garage Liability policy? Are you unclear about where an Auto/Property and General Liability policy ends and a Garage Liability policy begins? This webinar is designed to give a quick refresher on Commercial Auto as well as how a Garage Liability interacts with other policies and how best to discuss it with your prospect or client.

This multi-pronged policy is often considered confusing in terms of why it’s needed and what it covers. By the end of this webinar you should receive clarity and key takeaways that will be useful for anyone dealing with small, medium or large commercial risks involving Garage Liability risks.

Seminar Leader

Sharon Greenidge, CIP, CRM

CE hours : 2 Technical

