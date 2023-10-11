Insurance Institute of Ontario- Understanding the Claims Process: The Legal Dimension

This seminar will review the legal and relationship role and limitations of the broker in the claims process. The seminar will lead participants through the various legal duties and obligations of the various parties to the claims process.
Participants of this seminar will examine:
The legal role and limitations of the broker in first party claims
The legal role and limitations of the broker in third party claims
Understanding the roles of the various parties to a claim
Understanding and explaining concurrent loss exclusions
The duties and obligations of the insurer in the claims process
The duties and obligations of the insured in the claims process
The role of the independent and company adjuster
The duty to defend
The doctrine of good faith in the claims process an insurer and insured perspective.
Program Developer and Facilitator
Mario Fiorino, B.A, LL.B, M.ED