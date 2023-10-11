Insurance Institute of Ontario- Understanding the Claims Process: The Legal Dimension

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 30, 2023



This seminar will review the legal and relationship role and limitations of the broker in the claims process. The seminar will lead participants through the various legal duties and obligations of the various parties to the claims process.

Participants of this seminar will examine:

The legal role and limitations of the broker in first party claims

The legal role and limitations of the broker in third party claims

Understanding the roles of the various parties to a claim

Understanding and explaining concurrent loss exclusions

The duties and obligations of the insurer in the claims process

The duties and obligations of the insured in the claims process

The role of the independent and company adjuster

The duty to defend

The doctrine of good faith in the claims process an insurer and insured perspective.

Program Developer and Facilitator

Mario Fiorino, B.A, LL.B, M.ED

