Insurance Institute of Ontario- Understanding the Claims Process: The Legal Dimension

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 22, 2022



This seminar will review the legal and relationship role and limitations of the broker in the claims process. The seminar will lead participants through the various legal duties and obligations of the various parties to the claims process.

Participants of this seminar will examine:

The legal role and limitations of the broker in first party claims

The legal role and limitations of the broker in third party claims

Understanding the roles of the various parties to a claim

Understanding and explaining concurrent loss exclusions

The duties and obligations of the insurer in the claims process

The duties and obligations of the insured in the claims process

The role of the independent and company adjuster

The duty to defend

The doctrine of good faith in the claims process an insurer and insured perspective.

Program Developer and Facilitator

Mario Fiorino, B.A, LL.B, M.ED

Mario Fiorino is Senior Counsel for the Insurance Bureau of Canada. As an author, educator, lawyer and former education manager for the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario, Mario brings a unique perspective to the current challenges confronting all insurance professionals.

CE hours : 2.5 Technical

