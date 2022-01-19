Insurance Institute of Ontario- Virtual Chocolate Tasting

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 24, 2022



Back by popular demand!

Looking for a fun, rich and immersive virtual networking experience?

Join the Institute for an engaging and interactive tasting featuring one of the world’s most popular treats: chocolate!

Chocolate has been building relationships and creating connections for thousands of years. In this session, you’ll virtually socialize, mingle and reconnect over unique and delicious flavours.

Your registration includes:

– an overview and history of chocolate

– a guided tasting experience

– a box of treats shipped directly to you *

Each box contains at least two pieces of each chocolate, making this a great experience to share with others in your household.

This live, virtual event is hosted by a local chocolatier. Products are handcrafted in Ontario with the best possible beans and Belgian chocolate, supporting growers with fair trade practices.

Please let us know if you have any dietary restrictions (e.g. kosher, gluten free, egg free, vegan, peanut and nut free) as we may be able to accommodate you.

* Please note: cost includes shipping within Ontario. Chocolate selection is different from the 2021 event.

Registration deadline: March 10, 2022

Visit event's website