Insurance Institute of Ontario-Virtual Jeoparty

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 23, 2023



Get ready to JEOPARTY!

On March 23, join us for an evening of wit, collaboration, and fun in this fast-paced, virtual game. Similar to the hit show Jeopardy, work in a team to progress through the different categories and cash amounts to walk away the big winner! This event is perfect for team building or networking so everyone is welcome to attend!

Bring your thinking cap and quick thinking, and make sure you answer all our questions in a question. Enjoy this fun game show experience and see if you’ve got what it takes to be the winner of JEOPARTY!

Sponsorship opportunities are available

Visit event's website