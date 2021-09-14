Insurance Institute of Ontario- Virtual Reality: How the Online World is Shaping the Future of Liability

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 14, 2021

WEBINAR- October 14, 2021 10 am - 11 am EST

The large shift to and increase of online communication has resulted in a surge of actions by and against individuals, private corporations and government entities in recent years. It has also raised a number of interesting questions about the balance between the autonomy of posting online with the potential implications of doing so. Recently, the Ontario Superior Court recognized a new tort for online harassment and the Supreme Court offered its first insight into Ontario’s anti-SLAPP (“Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation”) legislation. As part of this webinar, BLG lawyers will take you through recent case law on how the courts are grappling with this new virtual world.

This webinar is best suited for claims professionals, adjusters, and underwriters of domestic and international insurers.

Speakers:

Natalie Kolos, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Samantha Bonanno, Associate, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

